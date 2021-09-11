DROP OFF HAZARDOUS WASTE AT THE CHITTENDEN SOLID WASTE DISTRICT’S MOBILE ROVER

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

The Chittenden Solid Waste District’s mobile rover stopped in Milton today for Vermonters to drop off their hazardous waste.

Hazardous waste includes automotive supplies, beauty products like nail polish remover, household cleaners, paint, and much more miscellaneous items like batteries.

The environmental depot in South Burlington is open year round for hazardous waste disposal.

“Because not only can it cause harm to yourself by sorting it but it can also cause harm to the environment if it gets leaky or whatever -- so I highly recommend not sitting on it and bringing it to the actual environmental depot and if you have to bring it to the rover when we come through town,” said operator Rhonda Mace.

Missed today’s drop off? There will be more rover drop off visits in the next few weeks.

It’ll be in Essex next Saturday, and in Burlington the following Saturday.

There will be 3 more throughout the state in October, as well. CWSD encourages you to drop off your waste all year round in South Burlington.

