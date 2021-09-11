Firefighters in Vt., N.Y. to hold 9/11 remembrance ceremonies
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Several fire departments in Vermont and New York are hosting 9/11 Remembrance ceremonies today to pay respects to the 2,977 people killed in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago.
Winooski Fire and Police, along with the Winooski VFW, are holding a 9/11 memorial tribute at 12:30 p.m. at the Winooski VFW Post on Maple Street.
In Plattsburgh, N.Y., a ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. at SUNY Plattsburgh.
The South Burlington Fire Department will hold its annual hour-long sunset memorial at Overlook Park at 6:30 p.m.
