Firefighters to walk 3.43 miles for 343 firefighters killed on 9/11

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Bellows Falls Fire Department and Westminster Fire and Rescue are teaming up today to host a 3.43-mile walk in honor of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives responding to the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago.

This is their second annual walk. Last year, more than 200 firefighters showed up. This year, they’re hoping for more than 300.

Jason Gagne, a training officer with the Westminster Fire and Rescue, says he wants everyone, especially the younger generations who weren’t alive during the attacks to understand the impact and the sacrifice that first responders made that day.

“It’s our job as the older members from the mid-30S and up to educate the 18-year-olds and the 20-year-olds that are just starting their career in the fire service. This is what happened,” Gagne said. “This is what can happen to us. The job is dangerous and it can happen at any time to us so it’s important to never forget what happened in the past in the fire service, not just on September 11, but remember all those who have lost their lives in fire service and in emergency services.”

The walk is set to begin at 9 a.m. in the Downtown Village in Bellows Falls.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.