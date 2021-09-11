Advertisement

Friday Football Frenzy - Week Two, Part One

Scores and highlights from around the area
By Jake Stansell
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DIVISION I

Hartford 20, BFA-St. Albans 6

St. Johnsbury 35, CVU 23

Middlebury 22, Burlington - South Burlington 0

Essex 46, Colchester 25

DIVISION II

Lyndon 21, Brattleboro 20

Bellows Falls 45, Mt. Anthony 14

Fair Haven 39, North Country 14

DIVISION III

Springfield 26, Mill River 0

NON-DIVISION

U-32 21, Woodstock 13

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

