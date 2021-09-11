Advertisement

Friday Football Frenzy - Week Two, Part Two

Scores and highlights from around the area
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIVISION I

Hartford 20, BFA - St. Albans 6

St. Johnsbury 35, CVU 23

Middlebury 22, Burlington-South Burlington 0

Essex 46, Colchester 25

DIVISION II

Lyndon 21, Brattleboro 20

Bellows Falls 45, Mt. Anthony 14

Fair Haven 39, North Country 14

DIVISION III

Springfield 26, Mill River 0

NON DIVISION

U-32 21, Woodstock 13

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed, 1 critically injured in Sheldon crash
The Bow school superintendent says two children have died in a vehicle crash on Interstate 89.
NH school official: 2 children killed in Interstate 89 crash
After nearly two hours of deliberation, city council decided Gene Richards will be out as...
Gene Richards voted out as Burlington airport director
A large American flag won’t be hanging on Main Street in Barre in honor 9/11.
Why a massive flag won’t fly in Barre on anniversary of 9/11
Three men recently fired multiple gunshots at each at Simon's Mobil on South Winooski Avenue in...
ACLU accuses Burlington leaders of misleading residents about crime

Latest News

Friday Football Frenzy - Week Two, Part Two
Scores and highlights from around the area
Friday Football Frenzy - Week Two, Part One
Scores and highlights from around the area
Friday Football Frenzy - Week Two, Part One
Soccer, field hockey, and volleyball from Thursday
H.S. Highlights and Scores for Thusday, September 9th