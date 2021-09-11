Friday Football Frenzy - Week Two, Part Two
Scores and highlights from around the area
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DIVISION I
Hartford 20, BFA - St. Albans 6
St. Johnsbury 35, CVU 23
Middlebury 22, Burlington-South Burlington 0
Essex 46, Colchester 25
DIVISION II
Lyndon 21, Brattleboro 20
Bellows Falls 45, Mt. Anthony 14
Fair Haven 39, North Country 14
DIVISION III
Springfield 26, Mill River 0
NON DIVISION
U-32 21, Woodstock 13
