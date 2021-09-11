Advertisement

Heavy Police presence in Caledonia County

(123RF)
By WCAX News Team
Sep. 10, 2021
STANNARD, Vt. (WCAX) - A heavy police presence in the Town of Stannard, Friday.

Vermont State Police say a search warrant was executed during the morning hours as part of a drug investigation.

The FBI, Vermont State Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security, and Newport Police are also involved.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and is “under seal” leaving further details to become available early next week.

Police believe there is no threat to the public.

