Heavy Police presence in Caledonia County

STANNARD, Vt. (WCAX) - A heavy police presence in the Town of Stannard, Friday.

Vermont State Police say a search warrant was executed during the morning hours as part of a drug investigation.

The FBI, Vermont State Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security, and Newport Police are also involved.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and is “under seal” leaving further details to become available early next week.

Police believe there is no threat to the public.

