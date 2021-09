SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An inmate at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington was issued a citation after assaulting a correctional officer.

Vermont State Police say on August 23rd, 66 year-old Deborah McCusker threw a bloody towel at 23 year-old officer, Christian Griffin.

McCusker will appear in court.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.