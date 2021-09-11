Vermont National Guard hosting 9/11 remembrance ceremonies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks that killed nearly three thousand people.

The guard will host two ceremonies Saturday, Sept. 11. The first will be held at 8:30 a.m., and the second will commence at 3:30 p.m. Participants can expect Governor Phill Scott to be in attendance, amongst other state leaders. Following the morning ceremony, the Vermont National Guard will induct six new Honorary Commanders: distinguished community members selected to increase public awareness of the missions, policies, and programs of the Vermont National Guard.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.