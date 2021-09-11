Vermont National Guard Hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) -

It’s been two decades since the terrorist group Al-Qaeda hijacked four planes mid flight and changed the nation as we knew it. Two of the planes crashed in to the World Trade Center in New York City - one into the Pentagon in Washington DC and the other into a field in Shanksville Pennsylvania.

2,799 people lost their lives that day - over 25 hundred people injured. To honor and remember - the Vermont National Guard held a remembrance ceremony at the Ethan Allen training site today.

“Just had that sick feeling in the pit of my stomach that nothing was going to be the same,” said major Gregory c. Knight, the Adjutant General in the Vermont National Guard

“My fellow F16 pilot that was on my wing approached really south of Albany and we could see the smoke from ground zero,” said Brigadier General Henry Harder, Assistant Adjutant General.

A somber yet powerful ceremony, honoring those who lost their lives and those who fought in the years that followed.

“Whether it’s a first responder, firefighters, our EMTs, our police, certainly our military -- despite all of the challenges and risks what come with the job at times -- they still said I’ll go,” said General Knight

“I think it’s important when we think about t the Vermonters in Iraq and Afghanistan -- there was a time where we had more serving per capita than any other state,” said Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray.

It’s these stories that keep the memory of the day alive -- reminding everyone how important it is to share this time with those who do not remember it.

“Some of our recruits we have now weren’t even born on 911 and it’s important that they know what happened that day and that they remember along with us,” said Brigadier General Harder.

Remembering the tragedy and the years that followed is especially important as the united states withdrawals from Afghanistan after 20 years.

Governor Phil Scott reminded the crowd that their efforts in fighting the past 20 years were not done so in vain.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.