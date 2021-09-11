Advertisement

What to do Saturday, Sept. 11

By Kayla Martin
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, Sept. 11.

Burlington City Arts will be hosting an Art Hop event Saturday, Sept. 11. Participants can stop by for a fun-filled morning of arts and crafts. You can expect to paint, draw, and explore BCA’s crafting stations. Teaching artists will be available on-site to help everyone create their own masterpieces. This event is great for all skill levels. All supplied will be provided.

Registration is recommended, but drop-ins are welcome. The event will start at 10 a.m. and go until 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Burlington Moose Lodge will host a First Responder Appreciation Day from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorists attacks in New York City, Washington D.C., and Shanksville Pennsylvania. First Responders will get a free meal, be part of a banner signing, and get a t-shirt. that says “Stronger Together.

The Orlean County fair will host a Kids Power Wheels Demolition Saturday, Sept. 11. Families can bring their kids and their power wheels to participate in the demolition derby. The event will start at 6 p.m. and go until 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.

