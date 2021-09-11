BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The beautiful weather we’ve had on Saturday will not last through Sunday, though overall the day is looking OK. A cold front will touch off scattered light showers, with parts of the region remaining dry. It will be breezy, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday night, a low pressure will quickly ride along the front, and will bring heavier showers and possible thunderstorms to southern parts of the region. Northern areas will be dry. Any showers or thunderstorms will quickly move out, leaving us with a dry day on Monday.

Tuesday is looking like a nice day, then a warm front will bring showers overnight. A cold front will then come through Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms. In spite of that, we’ll remain in a pattern that will keep us on the warmer side. A few showers are possible Thursday and Friday, with highs well into the 70s. Saturday is looking quiet, with summer hanging on. Highs will reach the low 80s in spots.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.