BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll have a nice day today, with partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70s. It will be partly cloudy early tonight, then trend mostly cloudy. Unfortunately, Sunday won’t be as pleasant, as a backdoor cold front will come though with scattered showers. Highs will be back in the low 70s.

Monday and Tuesday are looking decent, with highs in the low 70s. Summer weather makes a comeback Wednesday, with some spots reaching the low 80s. However, a cold front will come through with showers and thunderstorms. Thursday and Friday are looking iffy, with a few showers possible both days. Temperatures will remain quite mild, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

