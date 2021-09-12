Beansie’s Bus Ends Summer Season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Beansie’s Bus, a beloved summer food spot in Burlington, is closing 3 weeks early for the season, due to impending road construction.

But, despite closing a bit early, co-owner Chris Corron says they had a very good season -- much better than last summer’s, which was filled with covid-19 restrictions and protests right next to the bus.

“Pretty much day and night -- last year we had COVID and had a lot of protesters that really took over the park. This year we didn’t have any of that. Things were very peaceful, and it was nice,” said Corron.

Corron says they are sad to pack up but are already excited to reopen in April.

