Looking ahead: Week of Sept. 13

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look ahead at what’s happening in our region the week of Sept. 13

Ice Dance International will be making its way back to the Stowe area Monday, Sept. 13. Spruce Peak Performing Arts announced that the crew will be in town for a week. Enough time to sharpen their skates, get in some practice, and even put on a show. The performance will take place Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. Guests can expect to see some new skills at the show. Afterward, guests will have a chance to lace up their own skates for a free skate with dancers. Tickets to the show are $10 for children, $20 for adults, with additional VIP and Sponsorship experiences available starting at $75.

Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a September after business mixer and networking event Thursday, Sept. 16.

For business owners looking to chat with other business owners, this is the event for you. This mixer event is meant to mark the return of in-person business and member networking opportunities. It will be held at Emerald II restaurant in Ticonderoga, New York. The event will go from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. Participants can expect there to be door prizes.

The Adirondack North Country Association will host its annual meeting Friday, Sept. 17.

They plan to discuss the global climate crisis and it’s impacts on marginalized populations. The association and other organizations are working to make the region’s transition to a clean energy future as equitable and just as possible. This meeting will bring together experts in environmental justice, food systems, clean energy, and climate action. The virtual meeting will start at 1:30 p.m. and go until 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. Register for the meeting online.

The Ausable River Association will be hosting their annual Ausable River clean-up Friday, Sept. 17.

Volunteers can stop by in shifts from either 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. to help. Participants will be helping to remove the trash, tires, and other garbage from the river. Volunteers are encouraged to provide their own boats, but Adirondack River Rentals will offer canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards to those who need them.

For more information or to sign up for the river clean up contact events@ausableriver.org<mailto:events@ausableriver.org via email.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.