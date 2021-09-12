Advertisement

Monster turnout for a unique show

Monster truck show in North Country
(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISONVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A monster turnout in Morrisonville for a Monster Truck Rally.

Nearly 1,000 people at the Clinton County Fairgrounds for the Versus Monster Trucks show. The event featured different monster trucks, stunt bikers, and much more.

People came from near and far to see the show.

“I’m excited for the monster trucks because they jump really high, and that just gets me all excited and stuff,” Brady Barnes of Massachusetts said. Brady’s brother Riley said, “The monster trucks in general are my favorite part. Them hitting all the jumps and crushing all the cars.”

“That’s why we do it, for the kids,” Steve Parry, of Versus Monster Trucks said. “It got me hooked early on. It’s just such a good time. It’s family oriented, it’s big, it’s loud, and you don’t see them every day.”

Parry says this is the first major event his company has been able to hold. The event also premiered a very special truck in honor of the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.

