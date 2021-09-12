Advertisement

NAACP to celebrate accomplishments at Freedom Fund Dinner

By Erin Brown
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Area NAACP is gearing up for its third annual Freedom Fund Dinner on Saturday.

The yearly event brings members together to celebrate their accomplishments of the past year. One of those achievements is the start of the very first collegiate NAACP chapter in Vermont.

Our Erin Brown spoke with Castleton University students Nadia Cox and Tajae Edwards, who helped get the chapter started back in June, to talk about how things are going so far this semester and what events they have coming up to amplify the voices of students of color.

Watch the video to see the full interview and to hear from DiDi Delgado, the keynote speaker of this year’s Freedom Fund Dinner.

