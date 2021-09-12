The National Guard’s Vermont Remembers Run honors lives lost in the years following 9/11

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) -

Yesterday -- the Vermont National Guard spent time remembering 9/11 -- but today, they are hitting the ground running with the annual Vermont Remembers 5k and 11k in honor of those who lost their lives in the attacks and the years that followed.

“It’s not what happens to us that matters -- it’s how we respond to that -- and we responded as a nation, people stepped up and volunteered because of 9/11,” said June Heston, chair of the Fallen Heroes Memorial Committee at the Vermont National Guard.

Andrew Stern runs every year in honor of his uncle Kevin Sheehan -- who was killed in Iraq in 2004.

“It’s really to support the community to remember our loved ones, and the things that they did, the sacrifices they made, and the sacrifices people will continue to make in the years to come,” said Stern.

Tim Richmond has been coming to this race for many years and reflects on what the world felt like in the days following 9/11.

“Everybody regardless if they knew each other or not was just really nice -- everybody was looking out for each other -- that didn’t last but I think the spirit of this event recaptures that feeling,” said Richmond.

While this run of course honors the events of 9/11 itself, it is held on September 12th today -- a fitting way to recognize the way the united states activated in the days months and years that followed.

“We are taking action like we have since September 12th 2001 to defend this country, to remember those who have sacrificed for this country,” said Heston.

Some runners are going above and beyond to honor the fallen - choosing to run with 40 pounds of gear for the 11k.

“It’s to honor those who were fallen in 9/11 -- it’s another way to commemorate their effort and what they did,” said Grace Kruser, UVM ROTC member of the Green Mountain Battalion.

As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 comes to a close, these young cadets feel the importance of sharing stories from this time in history.

“We were so young or not even born when 9/11 happened -- but we as a country have made a promise to never forget,” said Tim Forky, UVM ROTC member of the Green Mountain Battalion.

“It’s our duty to come to events like this to teach ourselves and become part of the community so Americans never forget.”

