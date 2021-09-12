North Country first responders climb to honor the fallen

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - For the first time in the Lake City, climbing, 10 stories five and a half times, to follow in the footsteps of the many first responders that made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Back in 2001, the World Trade Centers were 110 stories,” Jamie Schwartz of the Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters said. “Those firefighters had to climb all of those stories before they actually started fighting the fire. So, Kehoe Building (SUNY Plattsburgh) is one of our tallest buildings in the city and we figured it would be a good opportunity to use this.”

The climb began shortly after 8:46 a.m. Saturday morning. The same time the first building was hit, 20 years ago. Each day first responders make it their mission to provide assistance in a variety of situations. This time, their mission was different.

“We know the sacrifices that the firefighters, the medics, the police officers, the ESU guys made that day,” Maj. Nicholas Leon, of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said. “To walk in the same type of steps that those people did, to remind yourself of what service means is important.”

Each person climbing was given a picture, of one of the more than 400 first responders who died that day. At the end of the climb, the picture was posted on a board. Followed by a bell.

“When they got done, they ring a bell. The bell in the fire service really signifies their final call,” Schwartz adds. “We use that a lot in memorial services. So, that bell is pretty significant and it’s also an emotional thing when that bell rings.”

For Deputy Chief Scott Ewing of Plattsburgh’s District 3 Fire Department, remembering 9/11 hits very close to home.

“Chief Ray Downey and several of the special command group out of FDNY, came up here in 1998 and they supported our communities when this area was crippled,” Ewing said. “They worked great with us. Unfortunately on that day, Chief Downey passed away. Good guy. Several of those firefighters also. That’s why we’re here today.”

All of the proceeds from this event will go towards the Tunnel to Tower Foundation, for families of 9/11 victims.

