Target’s car seat trade-in event starts Sunday

Target’s car seat trade-in event is back.(Source: WHP via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) – Target’s big car seat trade-in event is back.

If your little one is starting to outgrow their car seat, Target will take it off your hands and give you a 20-percent-off coupon for a new one.

The coupon is also good for other things, including strollers, high chairs and rockers.

The trade-in event starts Sunday and will run through Sept. 25.

Target said it will take any car seat you have, even if it’s damaged.

The coupons can be used through Oct. 2.

More information on the trade-in can be found on Target’s website.

