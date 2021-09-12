What to do Sunday, Sept. 12

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, Sept. 12.

Fort Ticonderoga’s Corn Maze Adventure is open and ready for business. Families and friends can stop by to explore the 6-acre maze. It’s unique in that the maze is in the shape of the fort. Participants can look for history clues in the corn stalks throughout their travels. You can choose between two different paths which one you want to get lost in. There will even be a maze designed especially with the youth in mind. The corn maze will open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. All ages are welcome.

The Orleans County Fair is happening this weekend in Barton. This is the 153rd Annual Orleans County Fair. Fairgoers can expect Smokey’s Amusements to be part of the festivities on the midway. This year’s free shows include Axewomen of Maine, a bike stunt show, and more.

The last day of the fair is Sunday, Sept. 12. The festivities will be open until 10 p.m. that day.

Another event both kids and adults will love is an Inflatable Extravaganza.

Highgate Recreation, Highgate Library, and Community Center will be hosting the event Sunday, Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests can expect there to be a big slide and a blow-up obstacle course. This event is sure to bring hours of fun for the whole family. The extravaganza is free and open to everyone.

