YCQM Sept. 12, 2021
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Sunday on You Can Quote Me Gen. Greg Knight discusses the Vermont Guard’s role following the 9/11 terror attacks, the military’s withdrawl from Afghanistan, mental health services for veterans, and the current deployment. Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine will give an update on COVID-19 testing, contact-tracing, masking, and the Delta variant. Our Washington correspondent Kyle Midura will provide analysis of the reconciliation bill.
Host: Darren Perron
