BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A weak cold front will come through today, with just a few light showers. The exception is Southern Vermont, where some heavier showers are possible late this afternoon and tonight as a low pressure rides along the front. Skies will become partly sunny this afternoon in northern and central parts of the region. It will be breezy, mainly early. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Heavier showers and possible thunderstorms will brush southern areas tonight, with northern sections remaining dry. Any activity will move out late tonight, leaving us with a pleasant Monday.

Tuesday is looking decent. Showers move in Tuesday night along a warm front. A cold front will then come through Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms. Depending on the timing of the front, a few thunderstorms may be strong, so stay tuned. Dry weather can then be expected Thursday through Saturday, with warm temperatures. By Saturday, some spots will reach the low 80s for highs.

