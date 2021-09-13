Advertisement

2 die in utility terrain vehicle crash in Candia, 1 injured

(wmtv)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANDIA, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says two people riding in a utility terrain vehicle died when the vehicle crashed into a tree.

The department said the crash happened on private property in Candia about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Rescuers found that a 50-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man died.

A third person, a 48-year-old man, was taken to a hospital. Further information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Monster truck show in North Country
Monster turnout for a unique show
CSWD encourages you to dispose of this waste year round.
Drop off hazardous waste at the Chittenden Solid Waste District’s mobile rover
Climb to honor the fallen
North Country first responders climb to honor the fallen
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
2 uninjured in hot air balloon crash

Latest News

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
2nd lawsuit alleges abuse at New Hampshire youth center
A Massachusetts man died and a woman was seriously injured in a car crash in Thornton, New...
Massachusetts man killed, woman injured in New Hampshire crash
Memorial for Brian Boland
Weekend memorial held for hot air balloon pilot killed in crash
People gathered in Thetford for a weekend memorial.
Weekend memorial held for hot air balloon pilot