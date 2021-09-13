2 die in utility terrain vehicle crash in Candia, 1 injured

CANDIA, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says two people riding in a utility terrain vehicle died when the vehicle crashed into a tree.

The department said the crash happened on private property in Candia about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Rescuers found that a 50-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man died.

A third person, a 48-year-old man, was taken to a hospital. Further information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.