Betty Little Arts Park opens in North Country

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Betty Little Arts Park is officially open in Plattsburgh.

The park had its dedication to the longtime Republican senator from the North Country this weekend.

The park is between Durkee and Margaret streets in the heart of downtown Plattsburgh.

It features a splash pad for kids and sculptures made by local artists.

The former senator was there for the dedication.

“Thank you, it’s such a simple word and a short word for what I mean because I am absolutely blown away by all of this. It’s just incredible, totally unexpected,” Little said.

The park is open all day and it’s free to visit.

Related Stories:

Construction underway on Plattburgh arts park

Little reflects on 25 years of serving New York’s North Country

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.