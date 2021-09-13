Blasting to happen this fall for new Burlington roundabout

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A public meeting will be held Tuesday on a two-year project to build a better roundabout at a busy Burlington intersection.

The Burlington Free Press reports that blasting is expected to take place this fall at the crash-prone intersection of South Willard, Locust and Shelburne streets.

Contractors will discuss plans with residents and businesses in buildings located within 500 feet of the project.

The blasting schedule and other details of the $10 million Shelburne Street Roundabout project will be discussed at the public meeting on Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Burlington Electric Department.

