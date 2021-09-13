Advertisement

Hanover Co-op sets 2030 net-zero goal

White River Junction, Vt.
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 13, 2021
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Hanover Co-op grocery store chain in the Upper Valley has set a lofty carbon footprint goal.

The business, which has stores in Hanover, Lebanon and White River Junction, aims to reduce emissions to net-zero by 2030. Co-op officials say every store update or renovation and every replacement of equipment or vehicle over the next nine years will have this goal in mind. Officials say it’s the right thing to do.

“Environmentally, everybody needs to play a role in this. Whether it’s an organization of our size. We are big in this market, but we are small nationally. It doesn’t matter your size. everybody needs to jump on this issue,” company spokesperson Allan Reetz said.

The Co-op is working with the Vermont Energy Investment Corporation to develop a roadmap to net-zero emissions. VEIC specializes in refrigeration technologies specific to grocery stores.

