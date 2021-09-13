Historic Vermont church to be demolished

ENOSBURG, Vt. (AP) - A nearly 140-year-old church in Enosburgh Falls will be demolished.

The trustee chairman of the West Enosburg United Methodist Church, which has just three active members, told the St. Albans Messenger that keeping it operational would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars while demolishing it is estimated at $40,000.

He says the church’s foundation is shot and the cross timbers underneath are rotted but there isn’t enough money to make the repairs.

His wife says members of the church voted in April to demolish it after a survey was distributed to parishioners in 2020.

