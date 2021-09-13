Advertisement

Hochul, Gillibrand blast new Texas abortion law

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York leaders on Monday blasted a recently passed abortion law in Texas which makes any abortion after six weeks of pregnancy illegal in the state.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is launching a public information campaign to make women in New York aware of their rights.

Hochul and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand say it’s up to women to lead on this issue.

“It is shocking, shocking what they did in Texas. And Texas is just the first big idea that these conservative legislators have all throughout America,” said Gillibrand, D-New York.

“You are denied the choice that should be yours as a woman and something we took for granted by Texas that thinks six weeks is the magic date that you should have been aware, you should know this. And that is grotesquely unfair what they’re expecting,” said Hochul, D-New York.

Hochul says she is also working to update New York’s regulations to allow physicians to remotely use telemedicine to prescribe medications that lead to abortion.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators probe Vermont hot air balloon crash
A Massachusetts man died and a woman was seriously injured in a car crash in Thornton, New...
Massachusetts man killed, woman injured in New Hampshire crash
Vt. doctor: Refusing to treat unvaccinated patients is inappropriate
Monster truck show in North Country
Monster turnout for a unique show
One person was killed in a fire in Highgate.
Woman dies after getting trapped in Highgate house fire

Latest News

Vermont is seeing more COVID-19 cases in schools.
With COVID cases rising, will Vermont schools revisit remote learning?
Police in New Hampshire say a man has been accused of putting his baby daughter into a clothes...
NH man accused of putting baby in clothes dryer, starting it
YORKERS
Hochul, Gillibrand blast new Texas abortion law
FLIGHT
North Country Honor Flight readies for final departures of season
LAWMAKERS
How new census data could change Vermont’s political landscape