Hochul, Gillibrand blast new Texas abortion law

NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York leaders on Monday blasted a recently passed abortion law in Texas which makes any abortion after six weeks of pregnancy illegal in the state.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is launching a public information campaign to make women in New York aware of their rights.

Hochul and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand say it’s up to women to lead on this issue.

“It is shocking, shocking what they did in Texas. And Texas is just the first big idea that these conservative legislators have all throughout America,” said Gillibrand, D-New York.

“You are denied the choice that should be yours as a woman and something we took for granted by Texas that thinks six weeks is the magic date that you should have been aware, you should know this. And that is grotesquely unfair what they’re expecting,” said Hochul, D-New York.

Hochul says she is also working to update New York’s regulations to allow physicians to remotely use telemedicine to prescribe medications that lead to abortion.

