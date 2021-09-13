Advertisement

How scammers are targeting your online takeout orders

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During the pandemic, many people who didn’t previously use online food ordering may have started to when restaurants closed their indoor eating. And scammers took note.

The Better Business Bureau says they’ve noticed a rise in fake restaurant websites designed to steal your personal and financial information.

Here’s how it works: You go online to search for your favorite food and the scammer has created a fraudulent version of a popular food ordering site like DoorDash or Grubhub. You place your order and they charge your card, but the order never gets placed with the restaurant and the food doesn’t arrive.

“Even if you think you are on a website that you know, double-check that URL. That’s at the top of the screen. And make sure that before you place your order to make sure that all the words are spelled correctly, that it’s a secure website you’re putting your credit card information into,” said Paula Fleming of the Better Business Bureau.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Paula Fleming.

When in doubt, the BBB says to call the restaurant.

If you do get scammed, report it to their scam tracker.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators probe Vermont hot air balloon crash
A Massachusetts man died and a woman was seriously injured in a car crash in Thornton, New...
Massachusetts man killed, woman injured in New Hampshire crash
Vt. doctor: Refusing to treat unvaccinated patients is inappropriate
Monster truck show in North Country
Monster turnout for a unique show
One person was killed in a fire in Highgate.
Woman dies after getting trapped in Highgate house fire

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
Hochul, Gillibrand blast new Texas abortion law
North Country Honor Flight is getting ready for its final departures of the year.
North Country Honor Flight readies for final departures of season
Mayor Clyde Rabideau
Saranac Lake mayor set to retire in 2022
sdf
Saranac Lake mayor set to retire in 2022
sdf
Hanover Co-op sets 2030 net-zero goal