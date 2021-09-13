How scammers are targeting your online takeout orders

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During the pandemic, many people who didn’t previously use online food ordering may have started to when restaurants closed their indoor eating. And scammers took note.

The Better Business Bureau says they’ve noticed a rise in fake restaurant websites designed to steal your personal and financial information.

Here’s how it works: You go online to search for your favorite food and the scammer has created a fraudulent version of a popular food ordering site like DoorDash or Grubhub. You place your order and they charge your card, but the order never gets placed with the restaurant and the food doesn’t arrive.

“Even if you think you are on a website that you know, double-check that URL. That’s at the top of the screen. And make sure that before you place your order to make sure that all the words are spelled correctly, that it’s a secure website you’re putting your credit card information into,” said Paula Fleming of the Better Business Bureau.

When in doubt, the BBB says to call the restaurant.

If you do get scammed, report it to their scam tracker.

