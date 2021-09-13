Advertisement

NH man accused of putting baby in clothes dryer, starting it

Police in New Hampshire say a man has been accused of putting his baby daughter into a clothes dryer and turning on the machine before the mother quickly stopped it.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire say a man has been accused of putting his baby daughter into a clothes dryer and turning on the machine before the mother quickly stopped it.

Police arrested the man in Manchester on Sunday on charges of reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal threatening.

The child did not appear to be injured.

The man waived arraignment on Monday and a judge ordered him held without bail. His case has been assigned to a public defender’s office, but no attorney was listed for him in court documents.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

