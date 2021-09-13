Advertisement

Massachusetts man dies, woman injured in New Hampshire crash

FILE photo
FILE photo
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
THORNTON, N.H. (AP) - A Massachusetts man died and a woman have been seriously injured in a car crash in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police troopers said the crash happened on Interstate 93 around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday in Thornton. Richard Rosa, a 56-year-old Lowell resident, was driving a 1996 Ford Explorer when the SUV’s rear tire malfunctioned.

The malfunction caused the vehicle to go off the highway and into a wooded median. Rosa was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital.

A passenger, 24-year-old Marianne Rosa of Lowell, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital in Dartmouth.

