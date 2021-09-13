Advertisement

Mayor’s plan calls for $151M to improve Burlington infrastructure

By Cam Smith
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington on Monday unveiled its $151 million plan to improve city infrastructure.

Mayor Miro Weinberger is presenting it to City Council Monday. If approved, voters will then get a say.

Weinberger says the city needs $40 million in bonds for different projects. Those projects include improving streets and bridges, making upgrades to city buildings, and upgrades to the fleet of fire trucks, snowplows and sidewalk tractors.

He adds that after the pandemic, the city is already behind on projects by a year and has some catching up to do.

“We had planned to go for the next round of infrastructure investment in 2020. The pandemic made it impossible to do that. As a result, we have really had to patch together our investments for this current year,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

The mayor says federal funding has made it possible to make ends meet, however, if the city does not act now, it could hinder the 2022 construction season.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators probe Vermont hot air balloon crash
A Massachusetts man died and a woman was seriously injured in a car crash in Thornton, New...
Massachusetts man killed, woman injured in New Hampshire crash
Vt. doctor: Refusing to treat unvaccinated patients is inappropriate
Monster truck show in North Country
Monster turnout for a unique show
One person was killed in a fire in Highgate.
Woman dies after getting trapped in Highgate house fire

Latest News

North Country Honor Flight is getting ready for its final departures of the year.
North Country Honor Flight readies for final departures of season
Mayor Clyde Rabideau
Saranac Lake mayor set to retire in 2022
sdf
Saranac Lake mayor set to retire in 2022
sdf
Hanover Co-op sets 2030 net-zero goal
sdf
Task force to help Vt. organic farmers find new markets for milk