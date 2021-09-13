Mayor’s plan calls for $151M to improve Burlington infrastructure

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington on Monday unveiled its $151 million plan to improve city infrastructure.

Mayor Miro Weinberger is presenting it to City Council Monday. If approved, voters will then get a say.

Weinberger says the city needs $40 million in bonds for different projects. Those projects include improving streets and bridges, making upgrades to city buildings, and upgrades to the fleet of fire trucks, snowplows and sidewalk tractors.

He adds that after the pandemic, the city is already behind on projects by a year and has some catching up to do.

“We had planned to go for the next round of infrastructure investment in 2020. The pandemic made it impossible to do that. As a result, we have really had to patch together our investments for this current year,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

The mayor says federal funding has made it possible to make ends meet, however, if the city does not act now, it could hinder the 2022 construction season.

