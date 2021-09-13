Moose Foundation raising money to give back after tragedy

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly 100 bikers revved up their engines Sunday for a ride, to support The Moose Foundation.

It all started over a decade ago, when Bruce Brown and his riding partner George were on Rt. 17 in Starksboro, and Brown crashed.

“George Fon and myself came over McCullough and at the bottom after Gore Rd. this moose stepped in front of me,” Brown said. “George didn’t see my headlights in his rearview so he turned around, came back and got me breathing, because I wasn’t breathing good enough to make it when he got to me.”

Brown suffered broken ribs, a neck injury, and a serious brain injury - and his friends were driven to help.

“It really inspired what we do today. What we do is help guys or ladies or anybody that has an accident on a motorcycle,” David Pearson, Co-Director of The Moose Foundation said. “If you’re a Vermont resident and you have an accident anywhere, we will help you. Or if you’re a visitor through Vermont, we will help you.”

Over the years, Pearson and The Moose Foundation have served people all over the state. Among them, is Randy Ashfield.

“August 3, I was in a head on collision with another vehicle,” Ashfield said. “Unfortunately I was ejected from the bike and spent the next 10 days in the hospital. I am just glad to be alive.”

Through donations, the foundation has worked to get Ashfield the help he needs.

“They paid some of my medicines and they helped with the towing costs of the motorcycle. So, that took a little bit of the sting out of the expenses - unknown expenses, unexpected expenses.”

It’s fulfilling in a lot of ways. Just somehow it feels like you gave a little back or you did something for your brother or sister, and you didn’t ask for anything in return. So, that’s cool.”

To find more information, visit The Moose Foundation visit their page on Facebook. To get help, call (802) 878-4778 or contact them by email at info@moosefund.org.

