1 killed in Highgate house fire

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - One person is dead after a fire in Highgate.

The Highgate fire chief says a person was trapped in the building and couldn’t get out. We don’t yet know the identity of the victim.

The fire is still under investigation but officials say the blaze damaged the first floor.

Swanton, Sheldon and Franklin County crews assisted in fighting the fire.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story said everyone made it out safely. We regret the error.

