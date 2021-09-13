Advertisement

North Country Honor Flight readies for final departures of season

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - North Country Honor Flight is getting ready for its final departures of the year.

Flights were grounded last year due to the pandemic and got a late start this year. In order to make sure they could fit in all four flights, the flights doubled, offering two planes a day instead of one.

The final two will leave this Saturday from the Plattsburgh International Airport with nearly 30 veterans and their accompanying guardians to take them to Washington, D.C., to see the monuments made for them for their service.

But with COVID cases on the rise, organizers are watching closely. They ask those who come out this weekend to be respectful and wear a mask around the veterans.

“These veterans on this flight, we’ve got a lot of 90-plus-year-old veterans and we have a lot of very sick veterans. If we don’t go this time, they are never going to get to go. With that in mind, we’re going to do everything we can to get these two planes off the ground. We also have to do it wisely. We suggested the crowd, let’s use some common sense, a lot of courtesy, especially when around the veterans. If you are going to go up and address a veteran, wear your mask and keep the proper distance,” said Barrie Finnegan of North Country Honor Flight.

The honor flight ceremony starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday at Veterans Park at the U.S. Oval in Plattsburgh. The public is invited and encouraged to attend to send the veterans off.

