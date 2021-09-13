Advertisement

NY senators push for funding for weather warning systems

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - New York Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are pushing for $33 million in federal funding to upgrade weather warning systems across the state and the country, in response to the deadly, flooding rains dumped by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The Democratic senators said Sunday that a web of 126 observation stations in New York, called a mesonet, needs upgrades and money for maintenance as climate change makes weather forecasting more difficult.

They’re asking for $3 million in the next federal budget for the University at Albany, which hosts New York’s mesonet. They’re also calling for a $30 million federal investment in the nation’s mesonet system.

