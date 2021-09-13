Parents against ‘prison-like’ facility for autistic clients

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Parents of adults with severe autism and other disabilities say New York officials are threatening to revoke funding for their children’s long-term care at out-of-state care centers unless they agree to send their children to a secure in-state facility.

The Times Union of Albany reported Sunday that some parents believe they have no alternative but to send their adult children to the Sunmount Developmental Center in Franklin County in the Adirondacks.

They describe the facility as remote and prison-like. Some state lawmakers have asked Gov. Kathy Hochul to end the policy. The state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities says a legal process prevents it from funding for out-of-state care at a certain point.

Related Story:

Sunmount employees charged with assault

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.