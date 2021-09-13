In the pumpkin patch: Secrets to growing giant gourds

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Some giant pumpkins will compete for the heaviest squash on Saturday in Colchester. But how do they get that big? Our Kayla Martin introduces you to one man who’s an expert at growing large gourds.

Richard Squires is an award-winning giant pumpkin grower. He claimed a state title in 2014 with a 1,650-pound pumpkin.

“The state record now that someone else has is over 2,000 pounds,” Squires said. “Once you do it, and have success with it, you know you keep wanting to get one bigger.”

He starts by growing them from seed in the house where they can stay warm. But once they get to be a foot tall, they go outside.

“The lights you have to use in the springtime. Those are heat lamps,” Squires said. “They just provide heat and keep the plants warm overnight so that they don’t freeze or get too cold.”

The pumpkins will stay under hoops typically covered in plastic until they get too big. Then they’ll make the patch their permanent home until weigh day.

“Every day you come out and they’ve grown maybe another foot or foot and a half, so you bury that much,” Squires said, talking about the vines.

It’s a labor of love.

“Feed it almost every day,” Squires said.

He spends hours every day for months tending to the pumpkin.

“I have a watering system, it’s called an easy flow bottle. You put all the fertilizers and fish food and any secret types of things you have you like to feed them. You put that in there then turn the water on,” he said.

He even tucks them into bed at night.

“I have two big quilts. Full-size bed quilts,” Squires said. “I’ve had those over the pumpkin last night. I take them off during the day, then I’ll put those back on again tonight.”

It will take about five people to pick up the pumpkin on Saturday.

Squires says he’s not sure how much it weighs yet but it’s at least 1,000 pounds.

As for what to do with the pumpkin after weigh-in day-- he says he will carve it and put it out in the front yard.

