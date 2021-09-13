Saranac Lake mayor set to retire in 2022

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Mayor Clyde Rabideau is calling it a career and saying goodbye to New York politics.

The Plattsburgh native first served as mayor of the Lake City for a decade.

Then, after stepping away from politics for several years, in 2010 he became the mayor of Saranac Lake.

Now, he plans to step down at the end of his term in March.

Our Darren Perron talked to the mayor about his work and what’s next. Watch the video for the full interview.

