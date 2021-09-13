Advertisement

School starts for 1 million NYC kids amid new vaccine rules

(LM Otero | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Classroom doors are swinging open for about a million New York City public school students in the nation’s largest experiment of in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

The start of the school year Monday coincides with several other milestones in the city’s pandemic recovery that hinge on vaccine mandates.

Nearly all of the city’s 300,000 employees will be required to be back in their workplaces as the city ends remote work. Most will either need to be vaccinated, or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

The city was also set to start enforcing rules requiring workers and patrons to be vaccinated to go indoors at restaurants, museums and entertainment venues.

