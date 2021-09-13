Sununu requests disaster declaration after July storms

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu has requested that President Joe Biden issue a major disaster declaration for New Hampshire and provide federal emergency assistance for damage that happened as a result of storms and flooding in the state July 17-19.

Sununu’s letter dated Friday to Paul Ford, acting regional administrator in Boston for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said the storms and flooding washed out roads in 14 communities, flooded homes with up to 4 feet of water and created sinkholes.

He noted that before this happened, southwest New Hampshire had had two weeks of above-average rainfall.

Sununu wrote that the state’s damages amount to nearly $2.3 million.

