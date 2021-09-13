Advertisement

Task force to help Vt. organic farmers find new markets for milk

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture is launching a task force to help 28 organic farmers find new markets for their milk.

Last month, Horizon Organics and parent company Danone cut ties with the farmers, saying they can get the milk cheaper from bigger farms out West.

The new task force is examining whether current buyers can take on more milk or if cheesemakers can take on some of the product.

The contract with Danone ends next year but Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts says the task force needs to act quickly.

“A lot of stress involved with this. Twenty-eight businesses are at risk in Vermont, 89 within the region. We need to get the best information as possible as quickly as possible so they can make decisions,” Tebbetts said.

Maine and New Hampshire farms are also slated to lose out, so Vermont is looking to work with other states.

Tebbetts says Vermont’s Dairy Innovation Center is looking into solutions, as well.

