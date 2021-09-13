Advertisement

Two uninjured in hot air balloon crash

Hot air balloon crash
Hot air balloon crash(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT
RYEGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal investigators are looking into a weekend hot air balloon crash that left two people unhurt.

Vermont State Police say the balloon came down in the trees in Ryegate at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the operator, 62-year-old Keith Sproul of New Jersey, and passenger, 20-year-old Olivia Miller of Massachusetts, had taken off from the Post Mills Airport.

We’re told Sproul was trying to slow the balloon down when he lost control, and they had to make a crash-landing into the trees.

Both of them are fine.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

