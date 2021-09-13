UNH gets $1.8M to study road damage from coastal flooding

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) - The University of New Hampshire has been awarded a $1.8 million grant to study how and why coastal hazards like excessive flooding are causing roads to crack and crumble.

UNH researchers and their partners at the University of South Alabama and the Rockingham Planning Commission will develop a number of hydrodynamic models that can analyze fluids in motion.

The information will be valuable to state and town officials to assess the impact of sea level rise on coastal roadways. The study will focus on the northeast coast of New Hampshire and the southeast coast of Alabama.

