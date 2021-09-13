Advertisement

US Capitol security fences going back up ahead of rally

The U.S. Capitol Police board has approved the department's request to erect temporary fencing...
The U.S. Capitol Police board has approved the department's request to erect temporary fencing around the building ahead of a right-wing rally planned for Saturday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Security fences are going back up around the nation’s Capitol.

The U.S. Capitol Police Board has approved the department’s request to erect temporary fencing around the building ahead of a right-wing rally planned for Saturday.

Authorities are worried the event could result in similar violence seen on Jan. 6.

The police chief said the fencing will go up soon and should come down shortly after the weekend.

“The demonstration is scheduled for September 18, the intelligence information that we’re aware of and a little bit about our operational plan about what we plan to do….” Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said. “The fence will go up a day or two before and if everything goes well, it will come down very soon after.”

Officials put up temporary fencing around the Capitol after protesters broke into the building in January.

That fencing remained in place through much of the summer.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators probe Vermont hot air balloon crash
Monster truck show in North Country
Monster turnout for a unique show
A Massachusetts man died and a woman was seriously injured in a car crash in Thornton, New...
Massachusetts man killed, woman injured in New Hampshire crash
CSWD encourages you to dispose of this waste year round.
Drop off hazardous waste at the Chittenden Solid Waste District’s mobile rover
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Debate over necessity of COVID-19 boosters heats up days before the FDA meets
Debate over necessity of COVID-19 boosters heats up days before the FDA meets
One person was killed in a fire in Highgate.
Woman dies after getting trapped in Highgate house fire
A public meeting will be held next week on a two-year project to build a better roundabout at a...
Blasting to happen this fall for new Burlington roundabout
Lawrence Brooks of New Orleans, the nation's oldest World War II veteran, celebrated his 112th...
Oldest US veteran of WWII celebrates his 112th birthday