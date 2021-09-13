Advertisement

UVM field hockey extends win streak behind dominant fourth quarter

Catamounts reach longest stretch of wins under head coach Kate Pfeifer
By Jake Stansell
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You know when teams hold up fours at the start of the fourth quarter? Maybe it was a sign of what’s to come in the case of UVM field hockey’s strong fourth quarter to win 2-0 against Brown.

The Catamounts converted two penalty corners in the final quarter behind Sophia Drees and Clodagh Ferry to lift themselves to the team’s third consecutive win in six days. It’s the longest win streak under head coach Kate Pfeifer and the longest since 2011 when the program reached four straight wins.

UVM returns to action on Sept. 18 as the Catamounts will hit the road to face Dartmouth.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 uninjured in hot air balloon crash
Monster truck show in North Country
Monster turnout for a unique show
A Massachusetts man died and a woman was seriously injured in a car crash in Thornton, New...
Massachusetts man killed, woman injured in New Hampshire crash
CSWD encourages you to dispose of this waste year round.
Drop off hazardous waste at the Chittenden Solid Waste District’s mobile rover
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Middlebury women's soccer drops conference match-up against Wesleyan
Middlebury women’s soccer drops conference match-up against Wesleyan
Middlebury field hockey claim second straight win of the season
Middlebury field hockey claims second straight win
H.S. Football for Saturday, September 11th
H.S. Football for Saturday, September 11th
Middlebury women's soccer drops conference match-up against Wesleyan
Middlebury women's soccer drops conference match-up against Wesleyan