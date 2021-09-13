UVM field hockey extends win streak behind dominant fourth quarter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You know when teams hold up fours at the start of the fourth quarter? Maybe it was a sign of what’s to come in the case of UVM field hockey’s strong fourth quarter to win 2-0 against Brown.

The Catamounts converted two penalty corners in the final quarter behind Sophia Drees and Clodagh Ferry to lift themselves to the team’s third consecutive win in six days. It’s the longest win streak under head coach Kate Pfeifer and the longest since 2011 when the program reached four straight wins.

UVM returns to action on Sept. 18 as the Catamounts will hit the road to face Dartmouth.

