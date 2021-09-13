Advertisement

Vermont gives hunters safety tips for using tree stands

Tree stand
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering safety tips for hunters building and using tree stands.

Hunters are advised to choose a live, straight tree and to avoid ash trees, which may be harmed by the invasive pest, the emerald ash borer.

The department recommends only using stands certified by the Treestand Manufacturers Association and to inspect them each time they are used.

It always recommends wearing a full-body safety harness, even while climbing and to always use a haul line to raise and lower unloaded firearms or bows up or down trees.

