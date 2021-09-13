Vermont hospital adding COVID drive-through testing location

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - The Northwestern Vermont Medical Center in St. Albans is offering a drive-through option for people seeking to be tested for COVID-19.

The St. Albans COVID-19 Resource Center was to begin offering the drive-through testing on Monday at the Valley Crossroads Building on Fisher Pond Road. Vaccinations will still be done inside.

The St. Albans Messenger reports that while walk-in vaccinations and tests are possible, individuals are encouraged to register beforehand for a test or vaccine on the website of the Vermont Health Department.

