Vermont public meetings planned about climate action plan

FILE Photo.
FILE Photo.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
THETFORD, Vt. (AP) - Public hearings are being held this month as a plan to commit Vermont to cutting its greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years is drafted.

The Global Warming Solutions Act was passed last year despite Gov. Phil Scott’s veto. The legislation set up a council on climate to analyze ways Vermont can reduce emissions.

A virtual meeting to gather feedback from farmers takes place Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Other in-person public meetings are happening in Elmore on Sept. 21, in East Dorset on Sept. 22, in Island Pond on Sept. 23 and in Colchester on Sept. 26. Virtual meetings are also planned.

