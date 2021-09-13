Advertisement

Veterinary team fixes puppy’s upside-down paws

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A tiny puppy is walking tall after veterinary experts helped correct a rare condition that had her walking on upside-down paws.

Doctors at Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine came into possession of Siggi, a small rat terrier that, for reasons unknown, was born with the rare condition of having front paws facing upward instead of downward.

“It’s a congenital problem, where her elbows came out of joint early on in life,” said Dr. Erik Clary, an animal surgeon with the university’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

The same OSU team made headlines in 2019 by helping a puppy named Milo with a similar condition. The team likewise used radiographic study and surgery to reorient and stabilize Siggi’s front legs.

Siggi has since begun the road to rehabilitation on her newly positioned puppy paws, and doctors said they couldn’t be more pleased with her progress.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators probe Vermont hot air balloon crash
A Massachusetts man died and a woman was seriously injured in a car crash in Thornton, New...
Massachusetts man killed, woman injured in New Hampshire crash
Vt. doctor: Refusing to treat unvaccinated patients is inappropriate
Monster truck show in North Country
Monster turnout for a unique show
One person was killed in a fire in Highgate.
Woman dies after getting trapped in Highgate house fire

Latest News

2 die in New Hampshire UTV crash
For the entire budget year, which ends Sept. 30, the Congressional Budget Office is forecasting...
US budget deficit rises to $2.71 trillion through August
White River Junction, Vt.
Hanover Co-op sets 2030 net-zero goal
Richard Squires is an award-winning giant pumpkin grower.
In the pumpkin patch: Secrets to growing giant gourds
St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
Officials capture gator suspected of killing a man in Ida floodwaters